Tributes have been paid to a great-grandmother who died after trying to escape an arson attack at her home in Balsall Heath

Peggy Wright suffered serious injuries after jumping from a window to escape the fire in Lapworth Grove on Sunday morning (18 April).

The 83-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly died later that day and a murder investigation was launched.

In a tribute her family said: “Peggy was a much-loved and respected member of her local community over a period of many years.

“A mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was devoted to her family but always had time to show compassion and understanding to others.

“Her loss following the sudden and devastating events of the weekend has left her loved ones and many friends beyond grief, in a state of bewilderment and has created a void in her family that can never be filled.

“The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation for the many good wishes and messages of support, but would respectfully request some privacy at this sad and most difficult time.”

A 52-year-old man who was also taken to hospital with burns is receiving treatment and his condition is stable.

A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has since been detained under the mental health act following an assessment by experts.