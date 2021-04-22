Police investigating the exploitation of young and vulnerable individuals into county lines activity have carried out a series of early morning raids on Tuesday, 20 April and arrested five people

A total of eight addresses were targeted simultaneously across London, Hampshire and Berkshire. Three men and two women, aged between 20 and 40 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and modern slavery.

According to police, searches of the addresses continue however officers have so far found a machete, Class B drugs and a rapier sword.

The investigation was launched in January this year after detectives identified a ring of people involved in widespread drug supply across the southeast of England through county lines.

They secured evidence to suggest these individuals were being held against their will in order to clear debts owed to the group.

The operation involved more than 150 officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police.

Those arrested are:

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs and on suspicion of money laundering.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and on suspicion of securing services from children and vulnerable persons under the Modern Slavery Act 2002.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and on suspicion of securing services from children and vulnerable persons under the Modern Slavery Act 2002.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and on suspicion of securing services from children and vulnerable persons under the Modern Slavery Act 2002.