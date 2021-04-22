Detectives continuing to try and identify a man who died on the railway close to Mortlake station have released this image

On Monday 14 December 2020 shortly after 10.00am, officers were called to the line between Mortlake and North Sheen following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still working to establish the full circumstances behind the man’s death.

Despite a number of extensive enquiries, they’ve still been unable to identify him and inform his family.

The man is described as being black, between 20 and 40 years old, with black short hair and of a slim build and short height. He was wearing a distinctive green Polo Shirt with white trim on the arms and text reading “Sulid Supra Used High Quality Motorcycle Parts.” He was also wearing black trousers, a black leather belt and an orange and black watch. Distinctively, the man was not wearing socks or shoes.

Officers are today releasing this artist’s impression of the man in the hope it may assist in their efforts to identify him.