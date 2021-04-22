Police launched Road Rage manhunt after man is killed in Walton on Thames hit and run

Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was mowed down and killed in a hit and run in Walton on the Thames in Surrey this afternoon. Two Air ambulance Police and Paramedics all rushed to the scene on Church Street in the town at around 2.15pm on Thursday afternoon. A manhunt has been launched for the driver who is understood to have been involved in a fight moment before the road rage incident took. the driver and vehicle then made off from the scene. Despite the efforts of the Police and Paramedics, the man died at the scene. Detectives have been seen visiting local shop collecting CCTV in an attempts to trace the driver and the vehicle.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said”We are on scene following an incident in Church Street in #Walton-on-Thames, which happened around 2.15pm today. We are currently trying to establish the circumstances of what has taken place and will provide further updates as soon as we have more information.

More to Follow