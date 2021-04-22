Emergency services called after van hits central barriers on M25 near to Darenth

Three Fire crews Police and Paramedics have all been called to the collision involving a white van that has struck the central barrier between junction 2 and junction 3 on the M25 in Kent this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 4pm to help free the driver who is trapped. near to the Darenth interchange on the northbound carriageway

Highways England have closed all lanes on the approach to the incident and traffic is being held at the Clement Street bridge. The closure has been put in place to assist emergency giving them a safe working area.