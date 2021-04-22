Have you seen missing Ian Salmon?

Surrey Police are today appealing to the public for help to find missing 56-year-old man Ian Salmon.

Ian left his supported living accommodation in Woking at around 2.40pm on Monday (19 April). He was seen on CCTV at Farnborough train station just before midnight that day before getting a taxi to Walton-on-Thames a short time later. He was dropped off on Waterside Drive, and was seen to walk in the direction of the Thames towpath.

Ian may still be in Walton-on-Thames, but also has links to Surbiton and Kingston. He was last seen wearing a blue top and dark coloured trousers and is described as having very short hair.

They are concerned for Ian and want to make sure he is safe and well.

If you have any information which could help us in finding him, please contact us quoting PR/45210040273 via:

Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.