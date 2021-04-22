Witness appeal following fuel theft in Guildford

Police Officers were called to a bus depot on Leas Road in Guildford shortly before 5am this morning (22 April) following the reported theft of a large amount of diesel.

The theft is believed to have occurred between midnight and 4am this morning and it is estimated that in excess of 14,000 litres has been stolen.

It is believed that during the theft, an unknown amount of fuel leaked into the River Wey. The environmental impact is being evaluated and Surrey Police are working with the relevant agencies including Surrey County Council, The Environment Agency and The National Trust.

This remains under investigation and if you have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/ 45210041104 via:

Webchat on their website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111