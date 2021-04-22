Men jailed for the killing of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton

Two men have been jailed for life after they were found guilty of the murder of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton.

Gurinderjit, also known as G, was found dead in a car parked in a rural layby in Shepherds Farm Lane on Saturday 13 July, 2019. The 41-year-old had been shot at close range the previous night and had died from his injuries.

Earlier in April, two men were found guilty of murder, and two others were found guilty of manslaughter, following an eight-week trial at Winchester Crown Court. Today the four men were sentenced.

Aston Hannis, 30, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, who had been convicted of murder, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years.

Charlie Statham, 30, of Crescent Close, Winchester, who had also been convicted of murder, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Corin Barlow, 41, of no fixed abode, who had been convicted of manslaughter, was jailed for 17 years.

Paul White, 27, of Dyson Drive, Winchester, who had also been convicted of manslaughter, was jailed for 15 years.

The eight-week trial heard that Hannis was a drugs dealer and was in considerable debt to his supplier, Gurinderjit Rai.

On the night of Friday 12 July, Gurinderjit was lured to the layby in Corhampton to collect debt money from Hannis.

The jury heard that Hannis and Statham travelled to the layby in a recently acquired Mercedes where they met with Gurinderjit and shot him twice whilst he sat in his car.

The car was later found burnt out nearby. The shotgun was later recovered from woods in Whitchurch.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: Today marks the end of a long and complex investigation following the assassination of Gurinderjit Rai.

We hope that today’s sentences give the friends and family of Gurinderjit Rai some form of closure.

I would like to thank all the officers from across the force who worked to bring these four men to justice.