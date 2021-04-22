A man is due to appear in court in connection with a reported assault and public order incident in Christchurch

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Friday 4 September 2020 at Pets Corner on Somerford Road.

It was alleged that a man was verbally abusive and head-butted a member of staff. Following enquiries and a CCTV appeal, a 39-year-old man from New Milton attended for a voluntary police interview.

He has now been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 April 2021 for offences of assault by beating and using threatening, abusive or intimidating words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.