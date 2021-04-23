Police  would appeal to anyone in Aldworth, Compton, Streatley and Goring to be vigilant and keep a look out for Doug

Doug’s vehicle was located on the Ridgeway, close to Starveall, near Aldworth and Compton.

Thames Valley Police now has new information as to what Doug was wearing when he was last seen. He was wearing a black hooded top, a black t-shirt, black Ellesse jogging bottoms and black Vans trainers. He was carrying a black Poker Stars rucksack.

It is also believed he may have a black Adidas baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Doug is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Doug they should call 999, or call 101 with any other information, quoting reference number 43210168920.