Witnesses to a disturbance involving two men and a woman in Gillingham town centre are being urged to come forward

Officers from the Community Policing Team in Medway were called to the incident in the High Street at around 8pm on Tuesday 20 April 2021. On arrival, a man with injuries to his face was arrested along with a woman from Chatham. Another man, who officers believe may have suffered an injury, was no longer at the scene.

A knife was seized by police during the arrests and the woman, aged 29, who was detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, has been released on bail until Friday 14 May.

Andrew Radford, 39, of Balmoral Road in Gillingham, was charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 April and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 20 May.

Witnesses

Officers investigating the circumstances of this disturbance would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the moments leading up to it. It is understood there were several members of the public in the High Street at the time who may have witnessed what happened. There is also a man who officers believe suffered an injury but has not yet come forward.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/65985/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link.