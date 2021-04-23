A suspected imitation firearm has been recovered and a man arrested during a warrant at a house in Hilton

Officers executed the warrant at a house in New Road this morning, seizing what they believe to be an imitation gun.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in custody as is being questioned by officers.

Anyone with information about firearms should contact us via the below methods, or speak to Crimestoppers in confidence;

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

