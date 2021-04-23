A suspected shoplifter has been charged in connection with a series of thefts from stores in Swanley, Sevenoaks and Tonbridge

Between 4 April and 6 April 2021, items including meat, chocolate and detergents are alleged to have been stolen in large quantities from shops including Sainsbury’s and Co-op.

On Tuesday 20 April, a suspect was identified near Swanley train station and arrested. Adam Lloyd was later charged with six counts of theft and with resisting or obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty. He was further charged with assaulting a shop worker at a Savers store in Swanley.

Mr Lloyd, aged 25, of Glyn Davies Close, Dunton Green, was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.