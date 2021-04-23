Officers investigating an incident involving a dog in Poole are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to

At around 11.30am on Tuesday 20 April 2021 a man was walking his Collie on Branksome Chine beach when they were approached by a man with a large brown dog.

The larger dog attacked the Collie, leaving it with puncture wounds to its neck. The owner of the Collie also sustained scratches as he attempted to separate the animals.

The owner of the larger dog is believed to have provided false details as to where he lived and left the scene without providing further contact information.

He was aggressive and abusive toward a member of the public as he walked away from the beach.

Police Constable John Upsher, of Poole police, said: “We are investigating this incident and I am releasing an image that was taken of the man with the brown dog. I am keen to identify this individual and speak to him as part of our enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his identify to please contact us. I would also urge the man pictured to do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account of what happened.”