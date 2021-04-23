Police have arrested two people on Thursday on suspicion of murder in Southport

At around 2.50pm emergency services were called to Eastbourne Road where the body of a 32-year-old man was found.

A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers remain at the scene while forensic and witness enquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan said: “An investigation is underway following this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone with information which could assist our enquiries.

“If you were in the area this evening, saw or heard any suspicious behaviour, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation.”