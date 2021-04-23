A man from Salford has been jailed after he was found in possession of almost 15,000 child abuse images

Carlos Calcano of Colman Gardens, Salford, pleaded guilty to 23 charges, including sexual communication with a number of children, causing children to watch sexual acts and inciting children to engage in sexual acts.

Along with the charges relating to the child abuse images on his devices, he was also charged with further offences of distributing images.

Calcano, who is from the Dominican Republic but has lived in the UK for a number of years, was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court on 9 April 2021.

That sentence was reviewed at Manchester Crown Court on 20 April 2021 and reduced by four months because of time spent under police observation while on bail.

An investigation by GMP’s Sexual Crime Unit led officers to Calcano’s home address where a number of computer devices were seized.

Examinations of his devices found a large amount of child sexual abuse images – 2,095 category A images, 1,210 category B images and 11,687 category C images.

Category A images are the most explicit and involve penetrative sexual activity, while category C images include sexualised images of a child.

Detective Constable Ceri Martin, of GMP’s Sexual Crime Unit, said: “GMP officers viewed a vast amount of material in this case.

“These images included some of the most extreme images viewed by law enforcement.

“Screen recording of his offending was uncovered and officers had to review over 48,000 of these recordings.