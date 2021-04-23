Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious injury collision in Purbeck

Dorset Police was called at 3pm on Thursday 22 April 2021 to a report of a two vehicle collision on East Street near Corfe Castle involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a red Mazda.

As a result of the collision the Ford Fiesta overturned trapping the driver, a man aged in his 80s and from Swanage. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Poole Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mazda, a man aged in his 70s and from Eastleigh in Hampshire, sustained minor injuries. His passenger, a woman aged in her 70s and also from Eastleigh, sustained serious injuries and had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire service. They were both taken to Poole Hospital for treatment.

The A351 was closed between Morden Park Corner and the Halfway Inn while emergency services dealt with the incident. It reopened just after 6.15pm.

Police Constable Tracey Downer, of the traffic unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was travelling along East Street at the relevant time and witnessed the collision to please contact Dorset Police. I am also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have captured the collision, or the vehicles immediately prior to the incident, on dashcam.

“I appreciate that there were a number of motorists who were delayed for a number of hours as a result of this collision. We closed the road because of the seriousness of the collision, to allow for the injured to be treated by the ambulance service and for the vehicles to be recovered safely. I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”