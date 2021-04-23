Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Bradford

Emergency services were called at 23:58 on Thursday 22 April to reports of an ongoing fight on Duckworth Lane.

A large group of males were at the scene and a number of cars were damaged during the incident

A 19-year-old male attended Bradford Royal Infirmary just after midnight (23 April) shortly after the disorder and had a single stab wound.

He died a short time later in hospital.

Large police cordons are in place whilst officers examine the scene and continue with their enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the disorder at Duckworth Lane and in particular, if anyone has any dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 14 of 23 April or online via the website.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.