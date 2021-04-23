Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Rochester have released a computer generated image of a suspect

A woman reported that an unknown man grabbed her from behind while she walked along Delce Road, Rochester at about 11.30pm on Monday 19 April 2021. She reported that he pulled her to the ground and touched her over her clothing.

The victim was able to get away and the suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as being white, aged mid-20s to early 30s, of slim build with muscly arms and about 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone who recognises the description of the man or the image is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/65332/11.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.