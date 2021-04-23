Information and CCTV footage is being sought after a child was approached by a man not known to her in Ashford.

At around 3.15pm on Thursday 22 April 2021, a girl of primary school age had been riding her push scooter on a path near Elm Place when two men appeared from the direction of Beaver Lane.

One of the men approached her and, as she bent down to pick up her scooter, the man reportedly put his hands on her waist. The victim kicked out and was able to run away without further issue.

The suspect was seen to leave down an alleyway which leads to Cryol Road. He is described being aged in his mid-twenties with brown or ginger hair swept to one side. He was wearing all dark coloured clothing including a long-sleeved hooded top, tracksuit bottoms, face mask and black trainers. He reportedly had a tattoo on his left hand.

The second man, who left in the direction of Deans Walk, is also described as wearing all black, including a fabric face mask.

Both men were said to be of slim build.

Officers are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/67162/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.