300 crossrail workers evacuated from tunnel after fire breaksout in Abbeywood builders yard

Around 300 workers have been evacuated from a tunnel on the London crossrail project after a fire broke out in nearby Abbeywood this afternoon.

London Fire and Rescue said that they had sent two appliances to deal with around two tonnes of waste material alight on Church Manorway in #AbbeyWood. Two fire engines and 10 firefighters are at the scene. A large cloud of toxic smoke also stopped trains running on the North Kent line whilst crews deal with the incident.

This follows mass delay following a freight train catching alight near Sevenoaks around 5am.

TFL have been approached for comment