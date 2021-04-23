Murder investigation launched after broad daylight killing in Newham

Officers from the metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation after young man was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside Zzetta pizzas in Newham on Friday afternoon

Doctor’s from London air ambulance rush to the scene just after 4 pm on Friday.

Despite attempts to give boy life-saving first-aid Doctors from the London air ambulance declared the boy dead at the scene.

Officers from the Met Police have now launched a murder investigation.

Bystanders say they say the boy being attacked with a metal pole and he was hit a number of times.

A large crime scene has been put in place and a major road has been closed to assist with police were there investigation.

The Met police have been approached for a statement.

More to follow