London is very broken after 14 year old boy is smashed over the head and stabbed to death in Newham in Broad daylight

Officers from the Metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation after young man was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside Zzetta pizzas in Canning town in East London on Friday afternoon

Doctor’s from London air ambulance rush to the scene just after 4 pm on Friday.



The boy involved is understood to be 14 years old he was hit over the head and stabbed multiple times

Despite desperate attempts to give boy life-saving first-aid the 14-year-old boy dead in front of his distorted parent. A number of hardened Police officer could be seen very shaken up and upset.

Doctors from the London air ambulance declared the boy dead at the scene.

Officers from the Met Police have now launched a murder investigation.

Bystanders say they say the boy being attacked with a metal pole and he was hit a number of times and stabbed with a knife.

A large crime scene has been put in place and a major road has been closed to assist with police were their investigation.



A spokesman for the Met Police said:

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Newham.

Police were called at 13.56pm on Friday, 23 April to reports of an assault in Barking Road, E16.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. They found a 14-year-old male who had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after 4.30pm. Efforts are under way to inform the victim’s next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference CAD 5134/23Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

