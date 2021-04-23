A patient who assaulted a nurse and racially abused staff at Maidstone Hospital has been jailed

Dale Cooper has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, just a day after punching a female nurse in the face and shouting repeated racist remarks to security guards.

Cooper, of no fixed address, racially abused his first victim at around 12.35am on Wednesday 21 April 2021, whilst also threatening to assault him. A nurse heard the altercation and ordered Cooper to leave the hospital. He replied ‘I have a right to be racist if I want to’ and then moments later punched her in the face. The 57-year-old was restrained by three members of security, who were subjected to further racial abuse and assaults.

Police attended and Cooper was taken into custody. He was later charged with two counts of racially aggravated assault, three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and a further six counts relating to public order offences, of which four were racially aggravated. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 April and after pleading guilty was sentenced on the same day.

Sergeant Craig Chalmers-Stevens said: ‘Cooper’s behaviour was utterly appalling, and no one should have to tolerate the torrent of vile abusive language and violence he displayed. I’m delighted the courts have delivered justice so swiftly as Cooper is a persistent offender and a menace, not only to emergency workers including hospital staff and police, but to the wider public.’

Miles Scott, Chief Executive at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, added: ‘Our staff are truly amazing and throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, continue to work tirelessly to provide an outstanding level of care for our patients. They have the right to work in an environment where they feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect. The great majority of our patients and visitors treat our staff with consideration and are grateful for the care we provide. Unfortunately, there are a very small minority who do not. We would like to thank Kent Police for their help and support and bringing this individual to justice.’