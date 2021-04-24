School boy dressed in his uniform stabbed to death for an electric scooter as manhunt for killers continues in Newham

A 14-year-old boy dressed in his school uniform who was stabbed to death in Canning Town has been named locally as Fares.

The mindless killing that took place in broad daylight in a crowded street shortly before 4pm today (April 23) was for an electric scooter his family have revealed this evening.

Police and London Air ambulance and armed Police were called to the scene and arrived in minutes to try and save the young man.

An air ambulance also landed nearby but despite the best efforts of the emergency services Fares tragically died at the scene.

Police officers at the scene shed a tear after having to break the news to Fares parents who watched Medics battling to save their little boy.

A Spokesman for the Met Polcie said:A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Newham.

Police were called at 3.56pm on Friday, 23 April to reports of an assault in Barking Road, E16.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. They found a 14-year-old male who had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after 16:30hrs. Efforts are under way to inform the victim’s next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference CAD 5134/23Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.