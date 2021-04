Officers from the Met Police have launched a manhunt for a gunman after he opened fire in a cake and custard shop on Kingsland Road Hackney, East London late of Friday night.

Staff in the shop ran for cover as gun shots rang out. Armed officers and Dogs attended along with Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A man was treated at the scene and has been taken to hospital after he was shot.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.