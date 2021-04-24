A 24 year-old man from Weybridge has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped Special Branch are investigating

The arrest is after around 35 trees have been cut down across Elmbridge and parts of Spelthorne over the course of a month.

Officers were first alerted on Sunday, 21 March after local residents had noticed that a number of trees had been cut down overnight. Throughout the past month, more trees were cut down, some of which were left across the road, causing disruption to the area.

Surrey Police received a fantastic response from residents who contacted us with information, allowing investigating officers to identify a vehicle they believed to be connected.

Last night (22 April), this vehicle was stopped. Searches carried out in the suspect’s car and home address found several chainsaws and wood chippings. The man was arrested and remains in custody.

Inspector Bert Dean, Borough Commander for Elmbridge said “This is an encouraging development in this investigation. We continue to piece together the evidence we have. Thank you again to the local community for their ongoing patience and support.”