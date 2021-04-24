Three teens arrested in Fares Maatou Murder Investigation

The senior detective leading the Met’s investigation into the murder of a 14-year-old boy has thanked people in Newham for their support and encouraged others to come forward with any information.

A murder investigation was launched following the fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou in Barking Road, E16. Police were called to the location at 4.56pm on Friday, 23 April, and found 14-year-old Fares suffering stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after 4.30pm.

Officers believe Fares was attacked with a large bladed item. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

DCI Perry Benton, Specialist Crime, said: “Fares’s family are, of course, absolutely devastated. I have assured them of my total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing. They will be supported by specialist officers at every stage of what will be a terrible ordeal for them in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“We have already seen fantastic support and received a good deal of information from local people. I thank them for that, and ask anyone with information or any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward and tell officers what they know. We are piecing together the picture of what happened on Friday afternoon, and every fragment of that picture will be crucial.

“Three boys have been arrested and they remain in police custody. This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be further developments.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Three people were arrested on Friday, 23 April. They are a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.