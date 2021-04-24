A 42-year-old man from Eastleigh has received a nine-month suspended prison sentence, after admitting indecent exposures charges

Virendra Asharafi Lal, aged 42, of High Street, Eastleigh pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent exposure. These incidents occurred between September and October 2019 at various locations in Eastleigh and Chandler’s Ford.

Southampton Crown Court heard on Monday (19 April) how Lal begun his spree of offending on Thursday 5 September when he indecently exposed himself to a woman in Merdon Avenue.

He then continued his offending across a sustained month-long period when he continued to expose himself to women in both Eastleigh and Chandler’s Ford; including Hiltingbury Road, Bradshaw Close, Oakmount Road and Oakgrove Road.

His victims ranged from 54 years old to 82 years old.

Lal pleaded guilty to these offences and was handed a sentence of nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years on Monday 19 April. He must also register as a sex offender for ten years, complete 31 sessions of an accredited programme, 120 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days.

Following the sentencing, Police Sergeant Mark Reynolds of Hampshire Constabulary, said: “I want to first praise the women who have come forward following this horrendous ordeal. It cannot have been easy for them to have to re-live these incidents, which undoubtedly will have caused them distress.

“While he has not been remanded in prison, I am hopeful that the fact he has now been recognised as a registered sex offender and is being put on a comprehensive rehabilitation programme, will bring some closure to the victims.