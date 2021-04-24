Eastleigh MP Paul Holmes has received death threats over his backing of the Expansion of Southampton Airport Expansion

The threats made to any member of parliament will be taken very seriously by police after the murder of an MP ‘for political cause’ on 16 June 2016, Jo Cox, the British Labour Party Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen, died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in Birstall, West Yorkshire for her views.

An email purported to be from an individual named “James Weight” was emailed to the MP yesterday stating the following;

” ####### Your support for this criminally stupid airport expansion has placed a mark on your head son, you are going to be taken and killed. We may have to blow up your car and destroy your family home. We have not decided yet, but you corrupt c**ts have to be stopped.

Violence is our only option ######## ######## because we are now coming for all of you who are involved in destroying our beautiful countryside in the pursuit of short-term personal gains. Times up. Yours sincerely, James Weight.