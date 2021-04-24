Probe launched after blaze rips through HSS Training Centre on Fareham Business Park in Gosport

Eight fire appliances, an aerial ladder platform and fifty firefighters and officers are battling to stop a blaze from spreading to neighbouring industrial units this evening in Hampshire.

Firefighters from across Hampshire have been scrambled to the incident on Barwell Lane, Gosport that broke out at around 7.20pm on Saturday evening.

Crews and appliances from Fareham, Gosport, Portchester, Cosham and Southsea are likely to remain at the scene for some time as they battle to gain control of the blaze that is released thick toxic smoke into the air as the building is understood to contain a large number of lithium batteries that are at risk of exploding.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known but under investigation

Large flames can be seen leaping from the building and smoke billowed high into the night sky as teams doused the building with water and foam.

Officers in command at the Incident have advised residents to keep windows and doors closed whilst they tackled the developing blaze.

Hampshire and Isle of wight fire and rescue have been approached for comment

More to follow