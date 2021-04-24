UPDATED:Major rescue after woman is dragged from the water in Southsea left fighting for her life

A major joint rescue operation involving the UK Coastguard, Ministry of Defence Police (MOD), a coastguard rescue helicopter, Gosport and Fareham independent inshore lifeboat has launched in Portsmouth this afternoon( Saturday 24th April 2021).

The rescue operation was sparked after a woman was seen in front of the incoming craft we can reveal in the busy waters of the Solent near to Clarence Pier around 5.30pm.

Officers from Hampshire Police have cordoned off the part of the Southsea site and an investigation

Portsmouth and Lee on Solent Coastguard were scrambled along with lifeguards to rescue the woman and Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter also scrambled to assist with the rescue operation after the woman lifeless body was seen floating in the sea.

The female who is understood to have been unconscious was dragged from the sea by a GAFIS lifeboat crew and those onboard started to carry cycles of CPR.

Police have cordoned off a large area from Seager Court to Broad Street to Spice Island near the Sir Ben Ainsley racing yard.

A South Central Ambulance Spokeswoman said: The incident in Old Portsmouth earlier was in relation to a woman in her 40s who was found unresponsive in the water by the Coastguard and recovered to Camber Dock Lifeboat Jetty where they were met by our team comprising two ambulance crews, a paramedic team leader and an emergency doctor.

After initial treatment, the patient was then taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where she was handed over to colleagues in the emergency department in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesman for Hover travel said: We can confirm that Solent Flyer was NOT involved with the incident involving a body in water but the crew were alerted. As Solent Flyer landed at Southsea this afternoon, the ground team alerted the pilot about a body in the water, as per Hovertravel’s normal safety procedure. The pilot landed safely and the service is operating as normal. The person has subsequently been recovered by the emergency services and the police are dealing with the matter.

A spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguards Agency said: ‘At around 5.30pm on Saturday 24 April, HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls about an incident near the hovercraft slipway in Southsea, Portsmouth.

‘Portsmouth coastguard rescue team, Gosport independent lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were sent, in addition to MOD Police vessels from Portsmouth Harbour and the South Central Ambulance Service. A woman was pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service.’

