Two fire engines attended and crews used hose reel jets to bring the fire under control and dampen the surrounding area to prevent further fire spread. Crews are now reminding residents who may wish to light a bonfire, to follow four simple steps to stay safe: – Keep your bonfire to a manageable size – Build it well clear or property, fences, greenery or anything else that could catch fire – Stay with the bonfire at all times until it’s fully extinguished – Avoid lighting a bonfire in windy weather as this can cause the flames to spread rapidly
Firefighters are urging the public not to light bonfires in windy conditions, after a small bonfire spread to a large pile of timber in Old Ham Lane, Maidstone
51 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Rdye street closed after waterleak
May 30, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton Man Still On Run After Prison Recall
May 31, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Family left homeless after late night blaze rips through Mereworth Property
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Witness appeal following collision in Canterbury
October 10, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Pick up truck hits woman in Newport
March 21, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Major crash closes Southbound M3 motorway
July 23, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Fifteen year old charged with GBH after Poplar stabbing
January 13, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19 • ESSEX
Major incident declared in Essex
4 months ago
LATEST NEWS
Person rescued from Gillingham Kitchen blaze
May 23, 2019
BREAKING • CROUCHEND • LONDON
Police storm #CrouchEnd after ten hour roof top stand off
8 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
140 knives off Hampshire streets during Operation Sceptre
March 21, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man arrested after murder of pensioner in North London
12 months ago
BREAKING • SURREY
M3 Eastbound Closed after Lorry Strikes Bridge
January 7, 2017
BREAKING • DORSET
Dog Found Safe and well after Public give Police a number of leads
December 10, 2016
BREAKING • MARLBOROUGH • WILTSHIRE
Man arrested following robbery in Marlborough
8 months ago
BREAKING • SEAFORD • SUSSEX
Can you help find Connor Graves, 25, from #Seaford
5 months ago
ISLE OF WIGHT
Police Concerned About Missing Isle of Wight Teenager
February 19, 2016
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
Two Arrested after Police officer is mowed down in Woodford Green
January 7, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Light Aircraft Crashes near Marlborough
July 14, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
School boy “very fortunate” after being hit by car in Cranbrook
December 10, 2019
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Hackney
8 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • M25
The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions due to an overturned lorry
March 25, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
M20 motorway is closed East-bound between Junction 9 and Junction 10
February 11, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Crockenhill school in Swanley has been Evacuated
February 3, 2020
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Dartford Man named as one of the Brits killed in Tehran plane crash
January 8, 2020
BREAKING • WOKINGHAM
Teenager charged in connection with stabbing in Wokingham
April 24, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Woman dies after Romsey House blaze
February 4, 2019