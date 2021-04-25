Fire crews tackle fire at Ocean Village Tower block in Southampton

Eight fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and rescue were scrambled to Southampton’s tallest building on Saturday evening to tackle ablaze.

The eight appliances from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown, Hamble and Botley supported by a command and support unit and eight officers were sent to Moresby Tower on Ocean Way in Southampton, after the fire broke out at around 8pm on the 24th April 2021.

Officers from Hampshire Police were also called to the incident and a road closure was put in place around the tower whilst fire crews tackled the blaze that broke out on the fourth floor in a penthouse. It is understood that the kitchen and part of the balcony were involved in the fire.

Crews used the buildings internal dry riser to deliver water to help put out the flames.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: The service was called at 8.12pm on Saturday fire engine engines have been sent from across the city along with supporting appliances from Eastleigh, Hamble and Botley to attend a high rise fire at Ocean Village involving external building furniture.