Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Connor Dockerty (pictured) in Huyton have charged a teenager with Murder

At around 8pm on Monday 19 April, emergency services were called to Kingsway after reports Connor had received stab wounds to his chest. Connor was taken to the hospital where he died.

Three males and a female were subsequently arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with murder, and remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court this morning, Saturday 24 April.

A 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female arrested on suspicion of murder have both been released on conditional bail.

A 15-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Gainer said: “Extensive enquiries continue and I want to ask again for any witnesses to the incident who have yet to come forward to do so. We also need to speak to anyone who may have seen a red mountain bike with black wheels being ridden in the area at the time of the offence.

“Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video/mobile footage from the Kingsway or Liverpool Road area at around 8pm on Monday night could also hold vital information, so please get in touch.”

Anyone who would like to upload footage to help with the investigation can use the Major Incident Portal by clicking on ‘Merseyside Police’ and the ‘Kingsway murder Huyton’ icon.