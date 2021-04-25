A murder inquiry has been launched in Northern Ireland after the body of a 61-year-old woman was found in Limavady, Co Derry.

The PSNI were alerted to the incident at around 2.45pm on Friday after receiving a report of a sudden death of a woman at a flat in the Lodge Court area of the town.

A post-mortem examination was carried out today, which established the victim died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

Police have named the woman as Ludmila Poletelova, a Latvian national who had lived and worked in the town for a number of years.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said Ms Poletelova’s family have been informed.

“Family liaison officers are supporting them at what is obviously a shocking and horrific time for them,” he said.

He added: “The victim had not been seen by friends or neighbours since Monday, 19 April, and so we are working on retracing her movements over recent days and scouring CCTV footage from shops and businesses in the area.”

“This was a vicious attack on a woman in her own home – a place where she should have been safe and secure.