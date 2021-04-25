Detectives investigating the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Leigh have made an arrest

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Mark Kenny of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation and as a result of our enquiries we have now made an arrest.

“While people in the area will continue to see an increased police presence this evening and over the coming days, I would like to stress that we don’t consider there to be any wider threat to the public following this attack.

“At this stage of our investigations, we are not seeking anyone further in connection with this incident.

“However, I’d like to encourage anyone with information to still get in touch, if you have not done so already.

“I would also like to thank those members of the public who have already come forward with information.

“Our thoughts remain with the girl and her family as she continues to receive specialist care.”

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on Thursday 22 April 2021 the girl, aged 14, was walking on open land to the south of Westleigh Park, Leigh, when she was approached by a male.

The male pulled her into some bushes before raping her.