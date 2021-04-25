59 Year old woman dies after tragic accident Portsmouth Harbour

Hampshire Police has confirmed a 59 Year old woman has died after being taken from the water in Portsmouth Harbour despite emergency services best efforts and lifeboat crews to save her life

Hampshire police confirmed today that a 59 year old woman died yesterday. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after being taken dragged aboard a GAFIS lifeboat after her lifeless body was seen floating in the sea.

She was then brought ashore at Camber Dock in Old Portsmouth.

It follows the incident at the Hovercraft slipway at 5.30pm. The coastguard had previously said the woman was in her 40s.

An eyewitness said that members of the public quickly called 999 after seeing her enter the water near Clarence Pier, its understood the woman went into the water and swam out for a few minutes before she disappeared under the water.

She was then spotted floating lifeless in the water and drifted past the hovercraft channel after it had docked, people then witnessed the small lifeboat pull her out of the water towards the end of the pier.

James Baggott, the coxswain of the Gafirs lifeboat, said We were tasked at 5.30pm to a person in the water near Portsmouth Harbour.

We launched within six minutes and we were on scene four minutes later. The casualty then was recovered from the water.

One of my crew members is a Hampshire paramedic he worked on the casualty with CPR with another of our crew members.

He transferred the casualty into the hands of the South Central Ambulance Service at Camber Dock. The Coastguard rescue helicopter, Portsmouth coastguard rescue, and Hampshire police was in attendance as well.

A police spokeswoman said: We were called shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday 24 April to a report that a woman was unconscious in the water on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. Officers attended and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, despite best efforts, she was sadly pronounced dead on Saturday evening.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Officers do not believe the Hovercraft to have been involved in any way at this time.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file shall be prepared for the coroner.