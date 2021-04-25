EOD called to M20 after device is found

The M20 is currently closed in both directions between Junctions 8 and 9 following the arrest of a man by Kent Police.

Shortly after 11.25am on Sunday 25 April 2021 officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling at excess speed on the M20 coastbound near Junction 12.

The vehicle did not stop and exited the motorway before returning onto the London-bound carriageway.

It was pursued to Junction 9 where a police car made tactical contact with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop with no injuries reported.

A 27-year-old man from Wales was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The motorway has been closed to allow for the carriageway to be made safe for road users, who are advised to find alternative routes if possible.