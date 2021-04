Elizabeth Fry, 13, was last seen in the Onslow Road area of Rochester at around 5pm on Sunday 25 April 2021 and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being slim, 5ft, with mousey brown shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a blue hooded top, ripped baggy jeans, Doc Marten shoes and blue rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees Elizabeth or knows where she is should call 101 quoting reference 25-0982