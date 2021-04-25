Four teenage boys have been arrested after two girls were stabbed in an incident in Lambeth this afternoon

Police were called at 4.41pm on Sunday, 25 April to reports of an assault on Norwood Road, SE27.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were found suffering from stab injuries.

They were taken by LAS to a south London hospital; the younger victim’s condition has now been assessed as serious but stable. The second victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Their families are aware. The victims are known to each other.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

Four boys, all aged between 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Rob Merrett, Central South Command Unit, said: “This is a shocking incident involving two young female victims, one of whom remains seriously ill in hospital. It has understandably caused considerable alarm in the community.