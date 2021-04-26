Thirty Firefighters called to clad covered high rise in Canning Town after balcony is ablaze

Six fire appliances and thirty firefighters from across East London have stopped the spread of a blaze that is understood to have started after a match was discarded on a balcony in the early hours of Monday morning.

Barking Road in Canning Town remains closed in both directions whilst crews from the LFB tackle the fire on the 3rd floor of the building near to Rathbone market.

A specialist aerial ladder was also called in to assist the crew after they were scrambled to the incident just after 2am in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fire investigators from the LFB have launched a probe into the cause of the blaze that is understood to have started behind the cladding at a highrise cladding covered building.

The LFB say they had a number of calls reporting that the balcony was on fire. Firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to put out the flames. Crews also used a thermal image camera to check the internal structure and to check for any hot spots behind the cladding. No one is understood to have been injured as a result of the incident.

Due to the swift arrival of crews and early intervention of stopping the spread damage to the building has been limited to the third floor. It is understood that there is some water damage to the flat on the lower level.

The LFB has been approached for further comment