Police are urgently searching for missing 17-year-old Chloe Champion.

Chloe left her home in Hellingly around 7.50pm on Sunday (April 25) to go to the petrol station.

She was seen leaving the petrol station around 8pm but has not returned home afterwards as planned.

Chloe is white, 4’ 10”, of medium build and with short hair dyed in multi-colour. When last seen, she was wearing navy jogging bottoms, a navy t-shirt and a grey hooded jumper. She was also wearing white headphones.

Anyone who sees Chloe or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1464 of 25/04.