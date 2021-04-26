UPDATED: Fourty Firefighters called to clad covered high rise in Canning Town after balcony is ablaze

Six fire appliances and Fourty firefighters from across East London have stopped the spread of a blaze that is understood to have started after a match was discarded on a balcony in the early hours of Monday morning.

Barking Road in Canning Town remains closed in both directions whilst crews from the LFB tackle the fire on the 3rd floor of the building near to Rathbone market.

A specialist aerial ladder was also called in to assist the crew after they were scrambled to the incident just after 2am in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fire investigators from the LFB have launched a probe into the cause of the blaze that is understood to have started behind the cladding at a highrise cladding covered building.

The LFB say they had a number of calls reporting that the balcony was on fire. Firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to put out the flames.

Crews also used a thermal image camera to check the internal structure and to check for any hot spots behind the cladding. No one is understood to have been injured as a result of the incident.

Due to the swift arrival of crews and early intervention of stopping the spread damage to the building has been limited to the third floor. It is understood that there is some water damage to the flat on the lower level.

A Spokesman for the LFB said: Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a blaze on the balcony of block of flats on Barking Road in Canning Town.

Firefighters contained the fire to the third-floor balcony and stopped the fire from spreading to the surrounding flats. The resident was led to safety by fire crews. He was suffering slight smoke inhalation and treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

All other residents remained safely in their own flats.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

Safety advice for smokers:

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on arm chairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.

Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.

The Brigade was called at 2.04am and the fire was under control by 3.09am. Firefighters from Poplar, Plaistow, Stratford, Millwall, East Ham and Shadwell fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.