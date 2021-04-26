Fire crews have been called to collision in Nettlestone on the Isle of Wight following a crash

Fire crews from Ryde fire station on the Isle of wight have been called to reports of a person being trapped in a vehicle near to Nettlestone Primary school this lunchtime.

Crews were called to Nettlestone Green at around 1.10pm on Monday(April 26th)

A road closure has been put in place and drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route. The closure is also likely to affect local bus services that service the area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue service have been approached for more details

More to follow