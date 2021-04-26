Hampshire Dumbest criminals try to burgle Fareham Court House

Police Officers in Fareham responded to a report that two males were using a ladder to climb onto the roof of the Fareham Law Courts

Response and Patrol officers were supported by a dog unit and the police helicopter.

Two males were located by the helicopter on the roof and they made their way down into the arms of the officers on the ground.

The men aged 35 years 49years were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

Their vehicles were also seized by police.

They await their day through the back doors to the holding cells and not the roof this time.