A man from South Yorkshire has been charged with Terrorism and Drugs Offences and a man arrested in Portsmouth as part of an intelligence-led investigation into right wing terrorism

A 40-year-old man from Hampshire was arrested on as part of the investigation in Portsmouth on Thursday 22 April. He was questioned and later released on conditional bail.

Christopher Carey of Caperns Road, North Anston has been charged with three offences contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism ACT 2006 (dissemination of terrorist publications) and one offence of the Possession of Class A Drugs contrary to Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

He was arrested in South Yorkshire on Thursday, April 22 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led.

He appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on Saturday, April 24 and was remanded in custody.

Portsmouth District Commander, Superintendent Clare Jenkins said: “We know that many people might be worried about this news, however, we are working together closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing to keep our communities safe.

“If you think you have seen something suspicious that may be linked to terrorist activity have the confidence to share those concerns. It may be unusual behaviour in a particular place or at a particular time of day, or online – don’t rely on others. Thank you for your continued support.”