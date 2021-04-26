Teacher injured in Crawley College Gun drama as one man is arrested

A man has been detained following reports of shots being fired near Crawley College the college has been thrown into lockdown.

Staff and students are being evacuated away from Crawley College. Two people have suffered injuries, but these are not believed to be serious. One is understood to have been a teacher within the college who was hurt.

A large cordon has been put up around the college Armed officers from Hampshire Police and the Met have also been called to the incident.

A Sweep full search of the building is made by armed officers

Sussex Police say We have responded to reports of gunshot fire near Crawley College.

One man has been detained at the scene.

Please stay away from the area.