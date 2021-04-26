UPDATED:A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Canning Town

Police were called at approximately 2.45pm on Monday, 26 April to reports of a man, believed aged 18, stabbed in Coolfin Road, E16.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

A crime scene remains in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

There have been no arrests.

A section 60 has been authorised for the whole of Newham borough between 16:00hrs on Monday, 26 April and 07:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 April.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation at this early stage is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4050/26April. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

