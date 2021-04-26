BREAKING CANNING TOWN LONDON

First Picture of teenager who has been stabbed to death in Canning Town this afternoon has been named

3 hours ago
The teenager who killed has been named locally as Junior Jah aka Y.Grinnawho, he was stabbed to death today in Canning Town.
 
The family of the young man broke down at the scene of the murder when a murder squad officers broke the tragic news to them that despite the effort to save the man they went in vain.
 
 
The family sadly confirmed that they had lost a second son four years ago  when Junior’s  brother Ahmed Jah aka Grinna  who was stabbed  to death in Canning Town 4 years ago.
 
 

Police were called at approximately 2.45pm on Monday, 26 April to reports of a man, believed aged 18, stabbed in Coolfin Road, E16.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts, he died at the scene.

 

A crime scene remains in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

There have been no arrests.

A section 60 has been authorised for the whole of Newham borough between 16:00hrs on Monday, 26 April and 07:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 April.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation at this early stage is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4050/26April. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.